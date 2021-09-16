Computing pioneer Clive Sinclair dies at 81
Published
Clive Sinclair, the British inventor who pioneered the pocket calculator and affordable home computers, reportedly died on Thursday at the age of 81. He passed away at his…Full Article
Published
Clive Sinclair, the British inventor who pioneered the pocket calculator and affordable home computers, reportedly died on Thursday at the age of 81. He passed away at his…Full Article
Sir Clive Sinclair, who popularised the home computer and invented the pocket calculator, has died aged 81.