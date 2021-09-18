Brazil: Soccer great Pele returns to ICU after surgery
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, best known in the sporting world as Pele, is back in the ICU. The Brazilian soccer great just had surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.Full Article
Brazilian football legend Pele, 80, was briefly transferred back to an intensive care unit Friday after suffering breathing..