Households are facing much higher winter energy bills due to a global surge in wholesale power and gas prices.Full Article
Energy crisis: How long will it last and what happens if your supplier goes bust?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
President To Survey Wildfire Damage, Make Case For Spending Plan
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will promote his administration's use of the Defense Production Act to aid in wildfire preparedness..
Newsy
Two More UK Energy Firms Go Bust Amid Record Power Prices
Two more energy suppliers have gone bust, leaving 500,000 customers needing a new provider, amid record prices for electricity and..
OilPrice.com