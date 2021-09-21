Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of an imminent trade deal between the UK and US, saying that Joe Biden has "a lot of fish to fry".Full Article
Biden has 'a lot of fish to fry': PM plays down prospect of US-UK trade deal breakthrough
