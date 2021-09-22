Melvin Van Peebles, Champion of New Black Cinema, Dies at 89
Published
A fertile creative force, he wrote fiction and musicals but is best known for a breakthrough movie that heralded the genre known as blaxploitation.Full Article
Published
A fertile creative force, he wrote fiction and musicals but is best known for a breakthrough movie that heralded the genre known as blaxploitation.Full Article
Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles - who was described as the "godfather of black cinema" - has died aged 89.
*New Indie*
*“Zola”* (Lionsgate) is the first film based on a viral Twitter thread (and probably won’t be the..