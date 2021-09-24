Authorities in Mexico are urging Haitians at the Texas border trying to reach the United States to give up.Full Article
Haitians at Texas border urged to give up amid 'inhumane' deportations by US
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Special envoy to Haiti resigns over Haitian deportations
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving along to Del Rio, Texas, as they flee their country
Advertisement
More coverage
US Releases Some Haitian Migrants in Texas
VOA News
U.S. immigration officials released a few dozen Haitians from detention Monday in Del Rio, Texas, a small border town making..
-
US Deports More Haitian Migrants Back to Their Homeland
VOA News
-
‘I’ll Die In Haiti’: Mass Deportations Of Haitians Migrants Living At Makeshift Camp Near Texas Border Underway
cbs4.com
-
US Closes Part of Texas Border, Begins Flying Haitians Home
VOA News
-
US Ramps Up Plan to Expel Haitian Migrants Gathered in Texas
VOA News