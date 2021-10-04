Casey DeSantis, Florida's first lady, diagnosed with breast cancer
"Casey is the centerpiece of our family," said the governor. "Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."
Florida's first lady has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a Monday morning statement from the governor's office.
Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.