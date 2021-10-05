Report set to shed light on sexual abuse in France’s Catholic Church
A report released on Tuesday is expected to shed light on sex abuse of thousands of children in France’s Catholic Church over the past seven decades.Full Article
An independent commission laid out in detail the extent of the problem and the church’s failure to tackle it, estimating that..
France's Catholic Church has had an estimated 3,000 sexual abusers of children in its ranks over the past 70 years, the head of an..