Alan Kalter, longtime voice of the 'Late Show with David Letterman,' dies at 78
Published
Alan Kalter, the longtime voice of the "Late Show with David Letterman," has died at age 78. Letterman dubbed him "the best announcer in television."
Published
Alan Kalter, the longtime voice of the "Late Show with David Letterman," has died at age 78. Letterman dubbed him "the best announcer in television."
The beloved former announcer for the 'Late Show with David Letterman' Alan Kalter has passed away aged 78. Letterman said they..