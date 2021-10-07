Winner in Popular Game Show Reads This Encyclopedia Every Night 

Not many computer science students command a lot of attention, especially from the American public. But Matt Amodio, a student at Yale University, is on a streak. He has persevered (at last count) 36 consecutive times on the wildly popular and geeky game show “Jeopardy!” where the goal is to know more than your fellow contestants and win a lot of money. Amodio is a fifth-year doctoral candidate in computer science at the Ivy League university in New Haven, Connecticut. He ranks second in number of games won (36) on "Jeopardy!" to Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive times in 2004, and third in total winnings: $1,417,401 for Amodio; $2,520,700 for Jennings. And Amodio is still going. “It feels incredible,” Amodio wrote in an email to the Yale Daily News, the nation’s oldest daily college newspaper. “I don’t feel like I’m good enough to be considered [among] the greats, but I try to imagine what it would be like for me to read my stats as if they were somebody else’s. I know I would be impressed by someone doing what I’ve been doing, so I try to let myself feel proud of that.” The long-running game show has a unique format, in which three contestants vie to be the first to supply the question to an answer they are given. If an answer is, “It’s where the world’s largest mall is located,” the correct response would be, “What is China?” Avid reader In a question-and-answer with the university, Amodio said reading is the key to his knowledge, specifically the online free encyclopedia Wikipedia. “I have to credit my love of reading,” Amodio said. “I spend most nights starting somewhere on Wikipedia. I read everything there, but also get 10 or 15 links from that article to other things that I’m interested in. That cascades to more and more, and before I know it, the night’s over and I still have thousands of things I still want to read. And it just starts over the next day." The "Jeopardy!" champ graduated from Ohio State University with honors in 2012 with his bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, then earned his master’s in applied statistics there in 2012 before gaining a second master’s degree in 2015 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in artificial intelligence. He is continuing his work in artificial intelligence at Yale. He said two challenges in playing "Jeopardy!," in addition to recalling information and reacting before his competitors do, are adjusting to a taping schedule that starts at 7 a.m. and ends about 7 p.m., and thinking of a clever anecdote that contestants say during their on-air introduction. “I was actually just as stressed about that part of the show as I was about the questions and answering part of the show,” he told Yale. “What am I going to say, how am I going to say it?” Amodio and Yale did not respond to VOA’s questions through email and phone calls. What interests him On his LinkedIn.com profile, Amodio lists his academic pursuits as machine learning and artificial intelligence. “He is interested in data-driven decision making and always looking for challenging problems to solve,” his profile reads. “In his professional experience he has built predictive models for massive data sets in fields, such as social media networking, natural language processing, geospatial routing, cybersecurity, and computational advertising. In his free time, he does the same for baseball data." “Jeopardy!” offers practice tests for adults and college students, who may compete in a special tournament in which contestants wear sweatshirts bearing the names of their schools. Amodio credits his father for pushing him to take the test for the show he said he has watched his whole life. “They have an online test that they offer a couple times a year. I took it not because I thought I'd get chosen but because my dad was pestering me,” he told Yale. “ 'You’re smart, you can do it,' ” and I said, 'No, I'm not going to do it.' ” With each daily win, and the cliffhanger over whether he’ll beat Jennings’ record or falter along the way, Amodio becomes more of a household name. Recently, when his mother was at a doctor’s appointment, a nurse stopped to ask her, “Are you Matt’s mom?”