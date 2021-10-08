Gunman identified in Tucson Amtrak train shooting that killed DEA agent, injured 2 others
Published
The shooter, who the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Darrion Taylor, 26, also died in the gunfight.
Published
The shooter, who the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office identified as Darrion Taylor, 26, also died in the gunfight.
A DEA agent was shot and killed in Tucson at an Amtrak train station Monday.
During a press conference Monday, officials confirmed a DEA agent was killed and 2 law enforcement officials were hurt in Tucson..