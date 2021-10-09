A fresh river of lava began flowing from the La Palma volcano on Saturday, threatening more destruction on the Spanish island where more than 1,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed by the unstoppable streams.Full Article
Authorities urge calm as new river of lava threatens more destruction on La Palma
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma
SeattlePI.com
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A new lava flow belched Saturday from the La Palma volcano, threatening to spread..
-
Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse
SeattlePI.com
-
Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse
SeattlePI.com