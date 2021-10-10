No Charges for Passenger Who Prompted La Guardia Emergency Landing
Published
A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the authorities determined that there was “no criminality” involved in the landing.Full Article
Published
A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the authorities determined that there was “no criminality” involved in the landing.Full Article
The passenger, whose behavior aboard a flight Saturday prompted an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport, was released with no..