Messi makes South American history with 80th international goal
Lionel Messi makes more history as he becomes the first South American player to score 80 international goals.Full Article
Lionel Messi added to his record international tally as Argentina eased past rivals Uruguay 3-0 in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying...