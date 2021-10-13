Man arrested after killing several people with bow and arrows in Norway
Several people have been killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg.Full Article
Norwegian police say several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian..
According to police, the suspected perpetrator walked around the city shooting at people with a bow and arrows.