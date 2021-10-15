Fully vaccinated Australians will be able to enter New South Wales without the need to quarantine in a hotel, as the government accelerates the wind back of pandemic restrictions.Full Article
Sydney to allow quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Australians
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Australian state to end quarantine for vaccinated travelers
SeattlePI.com
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s most populous state New South Wales said on Friday it would end hotel quarantine for..