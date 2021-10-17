Former US President Bill Clinton released from hospital
Published
Clinton had spent five nights in the California hospital due to a urological infection. He will return to New York to finish antibiotic treatment, a spokesman said.Full Article
Published
Clinton had spent five nights in the California hospital due to a urological infection. He will return to New York to finish antibiotic treatment, a spokesman said.Full Article
Former US president Bill Clinton was released from a California hospital on Sunday after spending five nights in treatment for an..
Former President Bill Clinton has been released from a California hospital after being treated for an infection that spread to his..