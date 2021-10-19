As UK coronavirus cases continue to rise and leading figures warn about NHS capacity, the government may soon come under pressure to start rolling out its Plan B to tackle the virus this winter.Full Article
How would Plan B tackle rising coronavirus cases - and when could it come into force?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK faces calls for 'Plan B' as cases rise
New Zealand Herald
Life has returned to normal for millions in Britain since coronavirus restrictions were lifted over the summer. But while the rules..
-
UK faces calls for ‘Plan B’ with virus cases high and rising
SeattlePI.com
-
Slovenia PM blames rising infections on virus protesters
SeattlePI.com
-
Russia's coronavirus infections exceed 8 million
SeattlePI.com
-
Fauci Defends Coronavirus Vaccination Mandates
VOA News
Advertisement
More coverage
The Latest: Another record in Russia's daily virus numbers
SeattlePI.com
Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the..