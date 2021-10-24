Pablo Picasso artworks sell for a combined $109 million in Las Vegas
The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for more than two decades.Full Article
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have been sold for a combined $109 million in a Las Vegas auction coinciding with..