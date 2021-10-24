James Michael Tyler, Central Perk's Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59 of prostate cancer

James Michael Tyler, Central Perk's Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59 of prostate cancer

USATODAY.com

Published

James Michael Tyler, who starred as Central Perk employee Gunther on "Friends," has died at 59 of prostate cancer. He shared his diagnosis in June.

Full Article