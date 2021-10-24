James Michael Tyler, Central Perk's Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59 of prostate cancer
James Michael Tyler, who starred as Central Perk employee Gunther on "Friends," has died at 59 of prostate cancer. He shared his diagnosis in June.
James Michael Tyler, 'Gunther' from 'Friends', Dead at 59.
CBS News reports actor James Michael Tyler, who portrayed Gunther..
Stars from the cast of "Friends" are paying tribute to their former co-star James Michael Tyler, who died Sunday at age 59..