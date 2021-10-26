The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since being told to rest by doctors and spending a night in hospital.Full Article
Queen carries out first official engagements a week after overnight stay at hospital
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Orthodox Patriarch Praises Biden After Meeting
VOA News
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, resumed a busy American visit Monday after..
-
Orthodox Patriarch Released from Hospital, Set to Meet Biden
VOA News
-
Queen Elizabeth Returns to Work After Hospital Stay
VOA News
-
Queen Elizabeth back home after overnight hospital stay for 'preliminary investigations'
FOXNews.com
-
Britain's Queen Elizabeth Spends Night in Hospital for Tests
VOA News