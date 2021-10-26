The Queen will not be attending COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow
The Queen will not be attending the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow which starts this weekend, Buckingham Palace has announced.Full Article
The Queen has been undertaking light duties following advice to rest
Organisers have provided a sneak peek of the menu that will be available for key figures at the climate change conference.