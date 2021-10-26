The government has U-turned by deciding to put legal controls on water firms dumping raw sewage in the sea and rivers across the country despite recently forcing Tory MPs to vote down similar proposals.Full Article
Government U-turn over water firms dumping raw sewage after fierce backlash
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ministers U-turn over legal controls against dumping raw sewage into waterways
The Government has climbed down over refusing to implement legal controls on water companies to prevent them from dumping raw..
Belfast Telegraph
No 10 defends MPs who voted against amendment to punish water firms over sewage
Downing Street says it “completely agrees” that it is unacceptable for water companies to dump raw sewage in the country’s..
Belfast Telegraph