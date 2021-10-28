Sir David Amess's pet wins Westminster Dog of the Year
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Police van seen leaving court after MP murder hearing
ODN
A police van has been seen leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon, where 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali had..
Advertisement
More coverage
Westminster Dog of the Year: All the dogs competing for the crown
Many have called for Sir David Amess' dog to win the title
Hull Daily Mail
David Amess: Calls for MP’s dog to be voted Westminster Dog of the Year
Sir David entered his French Bulldog Vivienne into the competition before his death
Wales Online