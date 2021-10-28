'An act of hate': Actor charged in connection with vandalism of George Floyd statue in New York City
Published
Micah Beals, 37, was charged with criminal mischief for splashing gray paint on the statue in New York City.
Published
Micah Beals, 37, was charged with criminal mischief for splashing gray paint on the statue in New York City.
NEW YORK --- A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of a George Floyd statue on display in Union Square, police..
Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila says Mass for the Transitional Deacon Ordination in 2020. / Archdiocese of Denver, photography: A&D..