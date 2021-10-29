Africa 54 - October 29, 2021
Published
Sudanese activists are planning a march of millions this weekend in opposition to this week’s military coup against a civilian–led transitional government.Full Article
Published
Sudanese activists are planning a march of millions this weekend in opposition to this week’s military coup against a civilian–led transitional government.Full Article
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what has been atop the international community’s agenda this past week, as seen from the..
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.