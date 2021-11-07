Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch
The matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs will look very different after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.
Green Bay Packers QB and three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive..