Opinion: Aaron Rodgers's COVID-19 saga might rekindle QB's long-term future with Packers
Published
Aaron Rodgers appeared destined to part with the Packers after this season. The QB's COVID-19 ordeal, however, should make both sides reconsider.
Published
Aaron Rodgers appeared destined to part with the Packers after this season. The QB's COVID-19 ordeal, however, should make both sides reconsider.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback is in hot water after it came out that he lied about getting the coronavirus vaccine and instead..