Japan's robotic dog owners celebrate children festival with their Aibos
Published
Owners of the Japanese robot dogs "Aibo" take their robotic companions to the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo for the children's holiday Shicigosan.Full Article
Published
Owners of the Japanese robot dogs "Aibo" take their robotic companions to the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo for the children's holiday Shicigosan.Full Article
Owners of the Japanese robot dogs "Aibo" take their robotic companions to the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo for the children's..