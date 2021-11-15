A nine-year-old boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert in Houston.Full Article
Boy, 9, becomes youngest person to die after Travis Scott's Astroworld festival crush
Ezra Blount is the youngest of 10 people killed after panic broke out during rapper Travis Scott's show.
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the..
