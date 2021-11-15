Scott Morrison says coal industry will be around for 'decades to come'
Published
Scott Morrison disagrees with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's assessment the COP26 climate summit sounds the death knell of coal.Full Article
Published
Scott Morrison disagrees with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's assessment the COP26 climate summit sounds the death knell of coal.Full Article
Scott Morrison disagrees with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's assessment the COP26 climate summit sounds the death knell of coal.