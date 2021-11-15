UK raises terror threat level to 'severe' after Liverpool hospital blast
Published
A taxi passenger in Liverpool was carrying an improvised explosive device, police say as they investigate the blast as a "terrorist incident".Full Article
Published
A taxi passenger in Liverpool was carrying an improvised explosive device, police say as they investigate the blast as a "terrorist incident".Full Article
The UK's terror threat level has been increase, but what does that actually mean?
Britain's Interior Minister said the country's terrorism threat level had been raised from "substantial" to "severe", the..