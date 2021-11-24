Ahmaud Arbery verdict represents 'progress' toward 'true justice,' civil rights leaders say
Published
Civil rights leaders called the guilty verdict in the Georgia trial "long overdue" but decried the country's "deeply engrained" racist ideologies.
Published
Civil rights leaders called the guilty verdict in the Georgia trial "long overdue" but decried the country's "deeply engrained" racist ideologies.
Credit: Wuttichai Jantarak/Shutterstock / null
San Francisco, Calif., Nov 22, 2021 / 19:19 pm (CNA).
The..