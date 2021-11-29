Jack Dorsey to step down as Twitter CEO
Published
Jack Dorsey has resigned as the chief executive of Twitter, posting a message to the platform that it was "finally time for me to leave".Full Article
Published
Jack Dorsey has resigned as the chief executive of Twitter, posting a message to the platform that it was "finally time for me to leave".Full Article
On Monday Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares declined by 2.66% despite receiving positive chatter from Elliot Investment Management...
Newly named Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has emerged from behind the scenes to take over one of Silicon Valley's highest-profile and..