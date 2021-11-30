Epstein’s Pilot Testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
The pilot told jurors that he “never saw any sexual activity” in the passenger cabins of Jeffrey Epstein’s private planes. See updates on the trial here.Full Article
The federal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with assisting accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, opened on Nov. 29..
The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender..