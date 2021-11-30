Three killed as 15-year-old student opens fire at his school
Published
Three students were killed and six people were wounded when a 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school, US authorities say.Full Article
Published
Three students were killed and six people were wounded when a 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school, US authorities say.Full Article
Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six..
Three students have been killed and six people wounded after a 15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school.