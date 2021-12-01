Police investigate motive after 3 students die in Michigan school shooting: What we know
A shooting at Oxford High School in the Detroit suburb has left three dead and eight injured. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
School bells were replaced by police sirens Tuesday after a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, left three..
Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six..