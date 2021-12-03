COVID in Europe: Germany targets unvaccinated as Austria extends lockdown
Published
Here's a round-up of the COVID situation across Europe, where countries are tightening restrictions amid a spike in cases.Full Article
Published
Here's a round-up of the COVID situation across Europe, where countries are tightening restrictions amid a spike in cases.Full Article
Watch VideoThe European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to..
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) PRAGUE - The Czech Republic may make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for people over the age of 60 as well as..