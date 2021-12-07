Germany's incoming government signs three-party coalition deal
The leaders of the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats met in Berlin to officially sign their three-party coalition deal.Full Article
A three-party deal to form a new German coalition government under center-left leader Olaf Scholz cleared its final hurdle Monday..
German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz's center-left party gave its overwhelming approval Saturday to forming a new government..