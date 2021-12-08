Fox Christmas Tree Catches Fire in New York City
Published
The police said that a man was in custody in relation to the blaze. The 50-foot tree had been ceremonially lit days earlier in an “All-American” festive broadcast.Full Article
Published
The police said that a man was in custody in relation to the blaze. The 50-foot tree had been ceremonially lit days earlier in an “All-American” festive broadcast.Full Article
A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree was on fire outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City, police have a man in custody.
Fox News security personnel called police shortly after midnight when they saw a man climbing the tree located at Sixth Avenue and..