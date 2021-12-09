Bob Dole lies in state at US Capitol
Published
Sen. Bob Dole's lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 9, 2021 as the nation's leaders honor the WWII veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.
Published
Sen. Bob Dole's lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 9, 2021 as the nation's leaders honor the WWII veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.
Watch VideoFormer Sen. Bob Dole's casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the..
Bob Dole, who died Sunday, will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol — acknowledging decades of service as a GOP senator,..