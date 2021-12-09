Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna amid concerns
Published
Delegates aimed to renew talks once again after new demands from Iran marked a false start last week. An EU official spoke of a new "sense of purpose" from all sides.Full Article
Published
Delegates aimed to renew talks once again after new demands from Iran marked a false start last week. An EU official spoke of a new "sense of purpose" from all sides.Full Article
VIENNA (AP) — Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on..
If talks in Vienna lead nowhere, U.S. diplomats have suggested they would consider other options.