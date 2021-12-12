Australia fast bowler Hazlewood out of second Ashes Test
Published
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide, which begins on Thursday.Full Article
Published
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide, which begins on Thursday.Full Article
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after sustaining a side injury in Australia’s nine-wicket..
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide, which begins on Thursday.