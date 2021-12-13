'West Side Story,' 'Belfast,' 'Power of the Dog' lead Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Published
'West Side Story' and 'Belfast' earned the most Critics Choice Awards nominations in film categories. The trophies will be given out Jan. 9.
Published
'West Side Story' and 'Belfast' earned the most Critics Choice Awards nominations in film categories. The trophies will be given out Jan. 9.
The movie nominees are in for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Belfast and West Side Story received the most nominations with..