Closing Arguments Set to Begin in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
Published
After 12 days of testimony, Ms. Maxwell’s closely watched sex-trafficking trial is nearing its end. Follow live updates.Full Article
Published
After 12 days of testimony, Ms. Maxwell’s closely watched sex-trafficking trial is nearing its end. Follow live updates.Full Article
The case against the 59-year-old relies mainly on the testimony of four women who say they were assaulted by Epstein when they were..
A former office worker for financier Jeffrey Epstein testified Thursday as the first defense witness at the sex abuse trial of..