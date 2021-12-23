Ava White: Funeral held for stabbed schoolgirl in Liverpool
Ava White, 12, was attacked after she attended a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool.Full Article
Ava White died last month after she was assaulted in the city centre
The schoolgirl was assaulted in Liverpool city centre following a Christmas lights switch-on
Twelve-year-old Ava White died from a stab wound to her neck, a coroner said as her inquest was opened.