Israel set to double settlements in Golan Heights
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced a €273-million plan to expand Israeli settlements in the disputed territory that Israel seized from Syria in 1967.Full Article
MEVO HAMA, Golan Heights (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday the country intends to double the amount of..