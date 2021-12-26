Israel set to double settlement in Golan Heights
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced a €273-million plan to expand Israeli settlements in the disputed territory that Israel seized from Syria in 1967.Full Article
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) AP MEVO HAMA, Golan Heights:–Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday the country intends to..