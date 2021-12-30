Led by Bob Stoops, No. 13 Oklahoma handles No. 15 Oregon in Alamo Bowl

Led by Bob Stoops, No. 13 Oklahoma handles No. 15 Oregon in Alamo Bowl

USATODAY.com

Published

Led by interim (and former longtime) coach Bob Stoops, Oklahoma jumped out to a big lead and held off Oregon for a 47-32 victory in the Alamo Bowl.

Full Article