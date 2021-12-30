Oklahoma vs. Oregon score: Bob Stoops' Sooners ride first-half surge past Ducks in Alamo Bowl win

Oklahoma vs. Oregon score: Bob Stoops' Sooners ride first-half surge past Ducks in Alamo Bowl win

Upworthy

Published

The return of "Big Game Bob" helped the Sooners get their 11th win of the season

#bobstoops #alamobowl #biggamebob #ducks

Full Article